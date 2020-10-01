College gets creative with student activities during pandemic

MCHENRY — Yoga on the baseball field is just one example of how Garrett College is getting creative with student events during the COVID-19 pandemic.
GC offered outdoor yoga as one of the first activities of the fall semester, drawing a large but socially distanced group of students mixed with several college staff members.
Kelli Sisler, a certified yoga instructor who is director of analytics, institutional research and assessment, taught the class, which included head baseball coach Eric Hallenbeck, assistant director of the Community Aquatic and Recreation Complex Susie Mark, Angela Luby, program coordinator of aquatics/group fitness at the CARC, and a good number of baseball players.
“Yoga increases flexibility, prevents injuries and helps with balance,” said Sisler. “It also helps with body awareness — identifying when something is out of alignment or just isn’t right with your body.”
Sisler, who conducts research dealing with student success, said yoga has advantages that go beyond its physical benefits.
“I think there is a real correlation between student activity and involvement and student success,” said Sisler.
Free yoga will be available on Fridays at noon, weather permitting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.