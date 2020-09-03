College names director of Mary F. Shipper Library

KEYSER, W.Va. — Seth Caudill recently joined West Virginia University Potomac State College as the new director of the Mary F. Shipper Library on campus.
The newly hired director received his bachelor’s and master’s de-grees in history from WVU and also completed a master’s degree in library science at the University of Kentucky.
A Wayne County native and lifelong resident of the Mountain State, Caudill previously held library positions at West Virginia State University, Concord University and the West Virginia & Regional History Center in Morgantown.
Caudill is eager to work on the West Virginia Newspaper Project, an initiative on the library’s web page that preserves archival newspapers from the surrounding area.
“Increasing the digitization and accessibility of the Potomac State College Special Collections by preserving the local history of PSC, Mineral County and the Potomac Highlands Region is part of the library’s responsibility,” Caudill said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.