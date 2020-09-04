CUMBERLAND — Dione Clark-Trub, coordinator of academic success and disability, and Heather Greise, associate professor of English, were honored with Allegany College of Maryland’s Community Engagement Award during the 2020 awards presentation held during a virtual college assembly.
The co-chairs of the Student Emergency Support Special Function Committee were nominated for their work establishing and overseeing The Pantry, a permanent food and supply pantry for ACM students in need.
Laura Fiscus and Ashley Dively recognized the exemplary work performed by Clark-Trub and Greise to address food insecurity and lack of resources such as hygiene items experienced by many ACM students and their families. The duo met all six elements of the award for community engagement from “enriching scholarship by increasing awareness of our students and their families who experience raising food insecurity” to “contributing to the public good by fulfilling basic needs so that all students may have equal opportunities for success in higher education.”
Clark-Trub and Greise were praised in their nomination for “their hard work in getting The Pantry established and then expanding services in a very short amount of time.” They were instrumental in garnering support for The Pantry through the college’s micro grant program, donors to the ACM Foundation, the Centenary Unity Methodist Church, ACM’s PASSA/ASSA Supply Drive, Human Services Student Supply Drive, Medical Assistant Club Supply Drive, American Student Dental Association Supply Drive, Calvary Cares program, Hoops for Hunger/Pepsi Classic Basketball Tournament, Master Gardeners Club, Metz Catering Food Recovery Program, Twisteez’s Spirit Night, Unitarian Universalist Church and Women’s Civic Club.
They also arranged for partnerships with the Western Maryland Food Bank and the UPMC Western Maryland Sun Life Grant, scheduled volunteers and work study students and applied for United Way grant approval. Clark-Trub and Greise offered a financial literacy event through The Pantry in conjunction with the University of Maryland Extension office and presented at the 2020 Maryland Community College Chief Student Affairs Officers Best Practices Showcase: Innovations that Support Student Success.
During the COVID-19 closure in the spring, Clark-Trub and Greise ensured that students would have access to food. Clark-Trub volunteered once a week to fill requests for area students and, with Greise, educated students on other methods to obtain resources.
