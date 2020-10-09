College students to receive health services

MCHENRY — Garrett Regional Medical Center President/CEO Mark Boucot, Mountain Laurel Medical Center Chief Executive Officer Brian Bailey and Garrett College President Richard Midcap announced a joint initiative to provide health services to Garrett College students during the 2020-21 academic year.
GRMC is operating an onsite health center, which will be open one day a week at the start. Mountain Laurel is offering wrap-around telemedicine opportunities.
“When Garrett College approached us with this request, we were committed to finding a way to partner with the college,” said Boucot. “We wanted to support the college’s efforts to address the potential health issues related to the current pandemic, ensuring both the safety of their students and the community.”
“We felt our ability to offer wraparound telemedicine services could help create an array of options for Garrett College students,” said Bailey. “We viewed this partnership as completely in line with our mission.”
“I’m so grateful for — and impressed by — the response we received from Mark and the Garrett Regional Medical Center leadership as well as Brian and his Mountain Laurel leadership team,” said Midcap. “I was convinced we needed their expertise and their support if we were to provide the safe, healthy environment our students deserve while going to college during a pandemic.”
GRMC Senior Vice President Kendra Thayer and Garrett College Director of Equity and Compliance Shelley Menear are coordinating the efforts to create and maintain the health clinic, which is located in the Community Aquatic and Recreation Complex. Menear has worked closely with Mountain Laurel Chief Medical Officer Dr. Shawn Long on the telemedicine services component of the plan.
Medical facilities — including examination rooms, waiting room and administrative support areas — have existed in CARC since its construction, but have not previously been used for those purposes.
“I think these partnerships address the one major void we identified in our student services,” said Midcap.
While the health clinic will start as a once-a-week operation, Boucot said the clinic “can ramp up if we see the need for additional access and services exists.” Boucot said GRMC will provide a nurse practitioner as well as administrative services. The college will only pay for services and supplies not covered by the students’ insurance.
