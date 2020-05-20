CUMBERLAND — Columbia Gas of Maryland has filed a request with the Maryland Public Service Commission to approve revised rates for upgrading and replacement of the company’s underground natural gas distribution pipelines. If approved, the proposed rate adjustments would go into effect in December.
In its most recent filing, Columbia Gas is seeking an annual revenue increase of approximately $6.5 million. Approval of the proposal would result in the average total bill for a residential customer who purchases 70 therms of gas per month from Columbia Gas to increase from $77.65 to $89.43, or by 15.17%. The total bill for a commercial customer purchasing 250 therms of gas from Columbia Gas per month would increase from $256.23 to $285.09, or by 11.26%. Rates for a small industrial customer purchasing 3,980 therms of gas from Columbia Gas per month would increase from $2,534.42 to $2,652.35, or by 4.65%.
If the request is approved as filed, the total average residential customer bill in 2021 would still be around 28% lower than it was in 2010.
After filing for a rate adjustment, the review process by the PSC will take approximately seven months. Anyone interested in the case can participate by reaching out to the PSC. Customers can participate in the rate review process in multiple ways, including through written comments and attendance at public input hearings.
Any questions regarding the proposed rates, call Columbia Gas at 888-460-4332 or visit www.ColumbiaGasMD.com/ratecase.
