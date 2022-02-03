Dear Readers: My staff and I have received many letters and emails regarding the pandemic over the course of the past two years, and surprisingly, the volume of these letters has actually increased markedly in the last three or four months.
We’ve heard stories about mental anguish and about how much weight has been gained by working from home and attending school from home. Many people feel their lives have been greatly disrupted as their past routines have morphed into endless days that all appear to be the same and, unfortunately, less interesting, less enjoyable and much more stressful.
Many teens and even adults have contacted us requesting suggestions and ideas on how to best deal and cope with all of the physical, mental and emotional stress that has emerged due to the various changes that this pandemic has brought forth.
Some of the best practical advice we came across in this genre was that of professor Roger Allen from the University of Puget Sound in Tacoma, Washington. Allen is a professor of Physical Therapy who teaches courses on clinical anatomy, neuroscience and the psychological aspects of physical therapy practice, among others. Fellow writer Amy Downey culled some great suggestions from Allen that are most worthy of sharing with our readers here. We aim to extend the professor’s great suggestions to our audience in an effort to help as many individuals as possible during these trying times. Here they are:
• Even though many of us are spending much more time at home, it is important to keep moving regularly. Allen points out that working from home in a sitting position is hard on the human back, so it is important to get up every 15 minutes to stretch, do a few shoulder rolls and even some spinal stretching.
• Since the brain relies on a powerful and intricate pain relay system through the central nervous system, our brains are becoming involved with pain. This means that any time we activate certain areas of the brain, it can actually trigger the memory of pain. Chronic stress can sometimes make people think there’s a physical problem somewhere, but it’s important to stay positive since the brain’s internal mapping system can change over time through new memories and sensory experiences.
• It’s important to listen to your body carefully. If you are experiencing an ache or a pain, pay close attention to it. Pain is meant to be unpleasant since its sensory pathway is tremendously important for survival. Pain is a signal to stop doing whatever it is that you’re doing to cause damage and is a warning not to do it again.
• Seek to find an exercise you truly love and enjoy, preferably one that is low-impact anaerobic. The reason it is important that you enjoy this activity is so that you will want to keep doing it. Establishing and maintaining healthy routines are the best ways to keep a body moving.
