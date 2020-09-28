MCHENRY — The Garrett County Chamber of Commerce will host a virtual Autumn Glory Kickoff Event Oct. 7 at 5:30 p.m. via Zoom.
Headlining this year’s kickoff event is Robert Mac, an award-winning comedian and motivational humorist who will serve as master of ceremonies.
He was the grand prize winner of Comedy Central’s “Laugh Riots” national stand-up competition, and has also appeared on “Last Comic Standing,” NBC’s “Late Friday” and The Learning Channel.
The virtual event will also include the announcement of the 2020 Honorary Golden Ambassador, coronation of the Autumn Glory King and Queen and recognize the festival sponsors. This year, the event will also include the announcement of the Photo Canvas Auction winner.
