BARTON — Vietnam veterans will be honored March 29 at 2 p.m. at the Barton American Legion Post 189.
Youghiogheny Glades Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution is a commemorative partner with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration.
The National Defense Authorization Act empowers the partners to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War.
The partner organizations thank and honor veterans of the Vietnam War, including personnel who were held as prisoners of war or listed as missing in action, for their service and sacrifice on behalf of the United States and to thank and honor their families.
The featured speaker will be retired Air Force Major Gen. Melissa A. Rank. Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 172 will participate in the program. A reception will follow.
