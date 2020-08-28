CUMBERLAND — The Maryland Public Service Commission will hold a virtual public comment hearing on Columbia Gas of Maryland’s rate increase application Sept. 2 at 7 p.m. via Webex.
The hearing will be conducted by Public Utility Law Judge Kristin Case Lawrence.
Columbia Gas has requested to increase rates for gas service by $6.3 million, or approximately 14%.
Columbia Gas provides natural gas service to more than 33,000 customers in Allegany, Garrett and Washington counties.
To speak at the hearing, send an email to psc.pulj@gmail.com by noon on Sept. 1.
The hearing will be livestreamed on the Public Utility Law Judge Division’s YouTube channel, https://bit.ly/2X6wLiP.
Written comments will be accepted until Sept. 8 at https://www.psc.state.md.us/make-a-public-comment/. Comments should reference Case. No 9644.
Comments can be mailed to Andrew S. Johnston, Executive Secretary, Maryland Public Service Commission, William Donald Schaefer Tower, 6 St. Paul Street, 16th Floor, Baltimore, MD 21202.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.