OAKLAND — The Garrett County Commission for Women is seeking nominations of outstanding Garrett County women for induction into the Garrett County Women’s Hall of Fame.
The Hall of Fame was established in 1995 to honor local women who have made substantial or outstanding contributions to the economic, political and cultural life of Garrett County.
Up to three women are inducted each year. Both historical and contemporary women are eligible to represent the past, present and future vision of Garrett County.
The commission has also begun an annual award to an extraordinary female in grades 9 through 12 who has demonstrated a commitment to leadership, community service and academic excellence. The Woman of Tomorrow will be recognized at the Hall of Fame brunch along with the inductees on April 30 at Dutch’s at Silver Tree.
The Hall of Fame nominees must have made contributions extending to the community level in a particular discipline or to Garrett County in general. Nominees must have resided in the county for at least 10 years or, if deceased, for a substantial portion of their lives.
The Woman of Tomorrow will be selected on academic performance; activities, accomplishments and leadership in school and in the community; and community service projects.
Nomination packets are available at the Ruth Enlow Library, at http://gccw.info/hall-of-fame/ or through the Facebook page of the Garrett County Commission for Women. Submissions must be received by April 1.
