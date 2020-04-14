CUMBERLAND — The Cumberland Historic Preservation Commission seeks help from the public to identify sites, structures and objects that should be considered for recommendation for a local historic designation. The commission particularly seeks resources for which little documentation might be on file from communities that could be underrepresented in the local inventories.
Cumberland has roughly 75% of the building stock constructed prior to World War II. As such, five districts have been listed on the National Register of Historic Places — Downtown Cumberland, Washington Street, Decatur Heights, South Cumberland/Chapel Hill and Greene Street. Additional survey work has taken place to potentially list the first of the mid-century modern neighborhoods, including White Oaks and the Dingle.
Many of Cumberland’s neighborhoods that are included on the National Register of Historic Places consist of workforce, blue collar architectural styles. Historic sites and structures gain significance for a variety of factors, including association with a person, group, event, or series of events of local, state or national historical importance; a distinctive example of a particular architectural style or period; a good example of the work of a noted architect or master builder; a work of notable artistic merit; a source of information or materials important in history.
Although the COVID-19 health emergency will likely impact the schedule, the commission has identified Preservation Month, which is celebrated nationally during the month of May, as the time when nominations will be evaluated. Nomination forms can be found at www.ci.cumberland.md.us, navigating to the Historic Preservation Commission’s page.
For more information, contact Kathy McKenney, Department of Community Development, City of Cumberland, 57 N. Liberty St., Cumberland, MD 21502, 301-759-6431 or kathy.mckenney@cumberlandmd.gov.
