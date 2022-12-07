Committees forming to study Garrett schools
OAKLAND — Garrett County Public Schools is seeking applications from community members interested in taking part in Route 40 Elementary and Swan Meadow School advisory committees.
Each group will be made up of staff members and members of the general public. Committee members will be selected by the superintendent of schools and will be tasked with investigating and reporting the advantages and disadvantages of each school. Meetings will begin in mid-December and each advisory group will report to the superintendent around the second week of January. GCPS is seeking stakeholder participation from community members in the county’s northern and southern districts.
Visit https://forms.gle/zDrYAd6T1iLcbxbN9 for Route 40 Elementary and https://forms.gle/qYSYyfrjAq4bGxsY6 for Swan Meadow School.
