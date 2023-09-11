KEYSER, W.Va. — US Wind Force Foundation Inc. is accepting applications from qualified nonprofits for grant funding from the Pinnacle Wind Farm Community Benefit Fund.
Pinnacle Wind Farm is indirectly owned and operated by Clearway Energy Group.
The Community Benefit Fund was established to provide financial resources for worthy “brick and mortar” projects in the communities immediately surrounding the 54-megawatt, 23-turbine Pinnacle Wind Farm located on Green Mountain near Keyser. Grant applications must be postmarked by Oct. 13.
The US Wind Force Foundation, through the Pinnacle Community Benefit Fund, has awarded nearly $275,000 in grants to local community organizations since the wind farm was completed in January 2012.
Pinnacle Wind voluntarily committed to donating $60,000 to the Community Benefit Fund at the start of commercial operations and $20,000 per year for the life of the project. Clearway also operates the Black Rock Wind Farm in Grant and Mineral counties and launched an additional Community Benefit Fund for Black Rock in 2022. Together, the Pinnacle and Black Rock funds have awarded more than $450,000 to worthy local projects.
“We are honored to be of service to Mineral County and its residents, particularly at a time in which enrichment and critical services desperately need to be bolstered to retain and attract people in West Virginia,” said Jim Cookman, president of the US Wind Force Foundation and partner at Laurel Renewable Partners, Pinnacle Wind Farm’s developer. “We look forward to reviewing the many applications we expect to receive. We appreciate the community’s broad support for Pinnacle and Clearway Energy’s continued commitment to the community.”
Applications will be subject to review by an allocation committee of Mineral County residents. “I’m proud to serve, allowing locals like myself and others on the committee to make decisions on direct positive impacts in our region,” said Cindy Pyles, chair of the committee.
To apply, visit http://www.uswff.org/forms/USWFF_Grant_Application.pdf.
