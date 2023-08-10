OAKLAND — Communities in Garrett County and around the world are coming together Aug. 31 to remember those who have died or suffered permanent injury due to drug overdose.
International Overdose Awareness Day seeks to create better understanding of overdose, reduce the stigma of drug-related deaths and create change that reduces the harms associated with drug use.
Local organizations have teamed up to prevent and end overdose, remember without stigma those who have died as a direct result of overdose or died a death related to their substance use, acknowledge the grief of family and friends who are left behind and honor workers in health care, support services and first responders who selflessly assume the role of lifesavers.
Garrett County Emergency Services, Maryland Coalition of Families, Healing Garrett, AddicitionHappens.org, Garrett County Drug Free Communities Coalition, Out Loud Recovery, Stand Together: Garrett County Against Drug Abuse, Garrett County Health Department, Dove Center and community volunteers join to invite the community to the Glades Town Park Pavilion from 6 to 8 p.m.
Global overdose rates have skyrocketed in the last 25 years. In 2020, an estimated 284 million people worldwide had used a drug in the past 12 months, a 26% increase from 2010. The Maryland Opioid Operational Command Center reported that in Garrett County, for the 12 months ending in March, there were eight fatal overdoses, representing a 60% increase from 2022.
“By coming together to remember them, we stand together to say that more needs to be done to end overdose in our community,” said Jaimie Bell, family peer support specialist, Substance Use Disorder Team with the Maryland Coalition of Families.
“We encourage members of the community with lived experience to come to our event and to stand in solidarity with the men and women who have been personally affected by overdose.”
