Community college scholarships offered
CUMBERLAND — The Maryland Community College Promise Scholarship is available for the 2023-2024 academic year.
Eligible students may receive up to $5,000 to cover any remaining tuition and mandatory fee expenses after federal or state financial aid has been applied.
Applicants must submit either the Free Application for Federal Student Aid or Maryland State Financial Aid Application by March 1.
Eligibility requirements can be found on the MHEC website. Questions, call 410-767-3300 and press 1.
