CUMBERLAND — County United Way is accepting requests for Community Impact funding through Feb. 16. The process is open to any 501©3 organization. Visit www.cuw.org for the application.
County United Way’s annual fundraising campaign provides an opportunity to showcase the important work invested through its partner organizations. United Way works hard to identify issues in the region before granting awards that are monitored to ensure that programs are working.
Organizations with a focus on education, health or financial stability are encouraged to consider a partnership with County United Way. Grant opportunities are made available through local donors during the annual community campaign held in Allegany, Garrett, Hampshire and Mineral counties. Local volunteers review grant applications and listen to presentations from each organization.
For more information, call 301-722-2700 or email misty@cuw.org.
