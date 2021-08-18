Road work on Route 28
State Route 28 will be closed at the John Blue Bridge near Springfield, W.Va., beginning Aug. 20 at 9 p.m. through the next morning for grout work on the new bridge.
The exact schedule is weather dependent, according to the West Virginia Division of Highways.
Class cancels celebration
The Fort Hill High School class of 1964 has canceled its 75th birthday celebration scheduled for Sept. 11.
Battlefield guide is speaker
The Allegany County Civil War Roundtable will meet Sept. 2 at 7 p.m. at the LaVale United Methodist Church, 565 National Highway.
Antietam Battlefield guide Jim Rosebrock is working on a book on artillery at Antietam and will give a presentation on the topic.
