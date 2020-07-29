Classmates cancel birthday party
The Fort Hill High School class of 1958 has canceled its 80th birthday party scheduled for Aug. 1 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Midland to hold public meeting
The Midland mayor and council will meet Aug. 3 at 7:30 p.m. at Town Hall. Anyone who enters Town Hall must wear a mask.
Fire auxiliary makes plans
The Bedford Road Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary met recently. Members discussed the need for help on bingo nights and planned a chicken barbecue for Aug. 21 and a Nov. 3 soup sale.
The next meeting will be Aug. 10 at 6 p.m., following a firemen appreciation dinner. Members are to bring a covered dish.
Fire, rescue groups schedule meetings
The Allegany-Garrett Counties Volunteer Fire and Rescue Association will meet Aug. 2 at 2 p.m. at the Bloomington Fire Hall.
The A. Mike Walters Chapter of Christian Firefighters will hold a prayer breakfast Aug. 1 at 8:30 a.m. at District 16 Fire Hall.
Fort Hill classmates to meet for lunch
The Fort Hill High School class of 1956 will meet for lunch Aug. 5 at 11:30 a.m. at Oscar’s Restaurant.
