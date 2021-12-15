PPG retirees to have breakfast Monday
The PPG production and maintenance retirees will meet for breakfast Dec. 20 at 9 a.m. at Hobo’s Restaurant. Questions, call Harvey at 301-777-0339.
Garrett County Commission to meet
The Garrett County Commission will meet Dec. 21 at 3 p.m. in the courthouse.
Agenda items include a COVID update, appointments to the Diversity Committee and solar energy generating systems within the Deep Creek watershed zone.
Melvin UM to hold evening service
Melvin United Methodist Church will hold a Christmas Eve service Dec. 24 at 7 p.m.
The church is located at the corner of Marion and Reynolds street.
Libraries list holiday scheduled hours
The Allegany County libraries will be closed Dec. 25 and Jan. 1 in observance of the holidays. The libraries will follow the regularly scheduled hours Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m the remainder of the week. The Frostburg and South Cumberland libraries are open on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For more information, visit www.alleganycountylibrary.info.
No trash collection on holidays
Trash and mixed paper recycling collection will not take place on Christmas Day or New Year’s Day. Trash collection will resume on the next regularly scheduled collection day, which would be Dec. 29 and Jan. 5. Mixed paper recycling will resume Jan. 8.
Live Christmas trees can be disposed of or recycled. To recycle, remove all ornaments, lights and tinsel and drop it off at the county mulch and yard trim recycling site, 11700 PPG Road. Trees also can be left at the curb on trash collection day.
Actors need for Shakespeare play
Off Pitt Street Theater Company, Bedford, Pa., will hold auditions for its production of “King Lear” on Jan. 2 at 3 p.m. and Jan. 3-4 at 6 p.m.
No prepared piece is required for audition. All actors must show proof of COVID-19 vaccination.
To sign up for an audition, visit www.offpittstreet.com, email info@offpittstreet.com or call 814-310-1987.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.