Garrett College to remain closed
Garrett College campus locations will be closed through at least May 31, President Richard Midcap announced. College services and support will continue to be provided remotely.
The most up-to-date information on college response to the coronavirus can be found at https://www.garrettcollege.edu/corona-virus.php.
Elections board to livestream meeting
The Allegany County Board of Elections will meet May 6 at 9 a.m. with a link to watch the livestream to be posted on its website a few minutes before the start of the meeting.
Public comments for the board must be provided in writing to dloibel@alleganygov.org by 5 p.m. the previous day.
Join Luke meeting by phone
The Luke mayor and commissioners will meet May 6 at 11 a.m.
To join the meeting via conference call, email lukemd@comcast.net or call 301-359-3074 for access. Participants will have to announce that they are on the call. The meeting will be recorded.
Gospel team to conduct presentation
The Gospel Echoes Team prison ministry will conduct a livestream presentation May 5 at 6:30 p.m. with gospel music by the Harvest Team, Mercy Road Team and New Life Team.
Jerry Detweiler will give testimony to his prison work as a Gospel Echoes bible study grader for correspondence courses. To find a link to the livestream, visit www.gospelechoes.com.
For more information, contact Ed and Orpha Petersheim at 301-616-4415 or 301-616-3238 or email info@gospelechoes.com.
Drive-thru pantry to place food in cars
The Flintstone Charge of the United Methodist Church will sponsor a drive-thru Pantry on the Go at the Flintstone United Methodist Church on May 12 at 9:30 a.m.
Participants will remain in their cars while boxed food items are placed in their trunks. For additional information, call 240-522-2460.
Eagles auxiliary prepares for election
Carolyn Helmstetter, president of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Auxiliary of Cresaptown, appointed Fran Castle, Kathy Hare, Debbie Powell and Maryon Phillips to the nominating committee for the election of officers for the 2020-2021 term.
The auxiliary will not meet until the coronavirus restrictions are lifted. Any paid-up member who wishes to be nominated for an office should contact Phillips at 304-738-4855 or robpetra@atlanticbb.net.
Nominations will be presented at the first regularly scheduled meeting and the election will be held at the following meeting.
Tech-savvy moms win top prize
Frontier internet is on the lookout for the most and least tech-savvy moms this Mother’s Day. The most tech-savvy mother will win a $500 Amazon gift card and the least tech-savvy mother will win a 10-inch Apple iPad, 32 GB Wi-Fi and cellular, approximate retail value $460.
For contest details, visit https://www.frontierinternet.com/gateway/tech-savvy-mothers-day-contest/.
Submissions will be accepted until May 10.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.