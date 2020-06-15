Learn to drive a school bus

Allegany County Public Schools will hold a school bus driving class June 16-18 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Transportation Office, 14301 McMullen Highway. This is the classroom portion of the required training.

A class is also offered for anyone interested in becoming a school bus assistant June 19 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. 

Anyone interested in the training should contact the Transportation Department at 301-729-3773.

Drive-thru pantry scheduled

The Flintstone Charge of the United Methodist Church will sponsor a drive-thru Pantry on the Go at the Flintstone United Methodist Church on June 23 at 9 a.m.

Drivers will remain in cars while boxed food items are placed in the trunk. For additional information, call 240-522-2460.   

