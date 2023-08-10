Scout show on Aug. 19
Potomac District Boy Scouts will hold a Scout show at Canal Place on Aug. 19 from noon to 4 pm. The free event is designed to highlight the opportunities Scouting provides area youth.
The event was originally announced to take place a day later. For more information, visit the Potomac District Laurel Highlands Council Facebook page or contact the Potomac District Office at 301-729-1300.
Auxiliary members busy
The Bedford Road Volunteer Fire Company Auxiliary will meet Aug. 14 at 5:30 p.m. followed by a Firemen Appreciation Dinner at 6 p.m. in the Community Building. Auxiliary members are to bring a covered dish. Desserts will be provided by Ruth Ann Lafferty.
The next chicken barbecue will be Aug. 24. The auxiliary will begin preparations Aug. 23 at 10 a.m. Members are to bring desserts.
Palace fundraiser continues
The Frostburg Palace Theatre will continue its 2023 Raise the Roof Film Series on Aug. 17 with a screening of “From Here to Eternity.” Starring Burt Lancaster, Montgomery Cliff and Deborah Kerr, the film won eight Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Supporting Actor and Best Supporting Actress. In 2002, the film was selected for preservation in the U.S. National Film Registry by the Library of Congress as being “culturally, historically or aesthetically significant.”
Showtime is 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m. All proceeds from ticket sales will go toward putting a new roof on the theater.
Luke officials to meet
The Luke mayor and commissioners will meet Aug. 21 at 9 a.m. in the auditorium of the Luke City Building.
A five minute speaking limit has been set for constituents. The meeting will be recorded.
New Covenant holds sale
New Covenant United Methodist Church, 1709 Frederick St., will hold a yard and estate sale, including office equipment, Aug. 18-19 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
For more information, contact Sue at 240-609-8421.
PPG workers to hold meeting
The PPG production and maintenance retirees will meet for breakfast Aug. 21 at 9 a.m. at Hobo’s Restaurant. Questions, call 301-777-0339.
Piedmont public meeting set
The Piedmont mayor and council will meet Aug. 16 at 6 p.m. at the American Legion.
Agenda items include the third reading of an ordinance for funding assistance for the lead service line project, fire hydrant policy, Ordinance 230 and paving.
Public comments are limited to five minutes per person.
Miltenbergers to hold reunion
The Miltenberger family reunion will be held Aug. 20 at the Seven Dolors Church hall. Mass will begin at noon, followed by a 1 p.m. meal.
Chicken and paper products will be provided. Families should bring a covered dish and dessert to share.
