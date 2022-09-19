United Methodist jubilee set
The Crossing Cluster Parish of United Methodist Churches will hold its annual jubilee Sept. 25 at 3 p.m. The parish consists of Dawson, Westernport, Barton, First United Methodist in Lonaconing and Grace UM in Midland.
Featured singers at the Barton UM service will be the Rev. Harry Pattison and wife Susie, Ed Wagner, Sandy Howard, Doug Howe, Kathy Stephen, Mary Michael and Don Stephens. Light refreshments will be served following the service.
Coney to hold meeting
The Lonaconing mayor and council will meet Oct. 3 at 6 p.m. at Town Hall.
Town Hall will be closed Oct. 10 in observance of Columbus Day.
Holiday Market in Keyser
The Mineral County Farmers Market will hold its annual Holiday Market on Oct. 8 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Keyser Assembly of God Church on U.S. Route 220.
The market will offer Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas crafts, decorations, gifts, local fall produce and baked goods. Vendor setup is at 8 a.m. Contact SindeeLou Thomson at 304-209-9984.
MS group to hear speaker
The Multiple Sclerosis Empowerment Group will meet Oct. 4 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the South Cumberland Library.
John Sagal, retired Maryland State trooper and founding partner of Mountain Maryland Firearms and Training, will discuss self-defense, weapons handling and the new process of obtaining and applying for a Maryland wear and carry handgun permit.
Any questions, contact Jessica Ogle at jessicaogle37@gmail.com or 240-609-5744.
