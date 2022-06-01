Pantry on the Go in Flintstone
The Flintstone Charge of the United Methodist Church will sponsor a drive-thru Pantry on the Go at the Flintstone United Methodist Church on June 16 at 9 a.m.
Drivers will remain in their cars while boxed food items are placed there. For additional information, call 240-522-2460.
Bedford Road auxiliary to meet
The Bedford Road Volunteer Fire Company Auxiliary will meet June 13 at 6 p.m. at the Community Building.
Bridge replacement set for Tuesday
Falls Bridge, located on Knobley Road in Grant County, W.Va., will be closed June 7 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. for superstructure replacement over the North Fork Patterson Creek.
Questions regarding the project can be directed to the West Virginia Division of Highways District 5 Bridge Department at 681-320-2016.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.