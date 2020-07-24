‘Alice’ on live radio show
A live performance radio show of “Alice in Wonderland” will be presented July 24 and 25 at 7 p.m. at the Off Pitt Street Theater, 110 W. Pitt St., Bedford, Pa.
The special edition of Atomic Radio features a cast of Off Pitt Street Kids actors who perform in costume with special effects, lighting and Foley sound engineering.
Admission is donation only.
Reservations can be made at www.offpittstreet.com or call/text 814-310-1987. Masks are required.
WVU Medicine responds to COVID
With the spike in COVID-19 cases in West Virginia over the last few weeks, WVU Medicine is asking all adult patients to attend their clinic appointments alone.
This is an update to the relaxation of the visitation restrictions that was announced in June.
In an effort to minimize the number of people entering its hospitals and clinics, WVU Medicine is requesting that, when possible, family members and friends stay at home or wait in their vehicles in the clinic parking lot during adult patient appointments.
Patients are asked not to arrive to their appointment more than 15 minutes early.
Patients and visitors over age 2 are required to wear a mask.
For more information on COVID-19, visit WVUMedicine.org/COVID.
