Multiple sclerosis group to meet
The Multiple Sclerosis Empowerment group will meet July 11 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the South Cumberland Library.
Topics of discussion will be cognitive function and simple things to do daily to perform at your best. Any questions should be directed to group leader Jessica Ogle at jessicaogle37@gmail.com or 240-609-5744.
Library system sets schedule
The Allegany County Library System will close all branches at 5 p.m. July 3 and remain closed July 4 in observance of Independence Day.
The Frostburg, LaVale and South Cumberland Libraries will close at 1 p.m. July 21 for a staff picnic. The George’s Creek, Washington Street and Westernport braches are closed that day.
For more information, visit www.alleganycountylibrary.info or contact any branch of the library system.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.