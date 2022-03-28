Cemetery group to recite rosary
The Cumberland Historic Cemetery Organization will pray the rosary for the deceased April 2 at noon at the Shrine of the Pieta in SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery on Fayette Street.
Garrett commission to meet Monday
The Garrett County Commission will meet April 4 at 4 p.m. in the courthouse with a livestream on Facebook.
The county tax sale date and time will be announced. Bids will be awarded for the Avilton Community Association sidewalk construction and roof replacement at the Deep Creek Lake wastewater treatment plant office.
At 4:30 p.m., the Garrett County Board of Education will present its fiscal 2023 proposed budget.
‘Food for Fines’ Day at public libraries
As part of the National Library Week and Day of Civility celebration, the Allegany County Library System has partnered with the Western Maryland Food Bank to offer “Food for Fines” Day. On April 7, the public libraries will accept nonperishable food donations in exchange for library fines.
Each donated item will reduce the patron’s library fines by $1 up to a maximum of $15 per person. Food donations must be within their expiration date, undamaged and unopened. All food items are collected by the Western Maryland Food Bank.
