Farrady auxiliary to install officers
American Legion Auxiliary Farrady Unit 24 will meet Aug. 8 at 6 p.m. at the Post Home when District President Rebecca Brown-McCusker will install officers for the 2022-2023 administrative year.
The annual Farrady Post 24 picnic is scheduled for Aug. 21 from 1 to 4 p.m. at Hoffman Hollow Park.
Tri-State celebrating Health Center Week
Tri-State Community Health Center celebrates National Health Center Week from Aug. 8-12 with activities at five sites honoring patients, staff, stakeholders, agricultural workers and the homeless.
The Tri-State Community Health Center provides health care and support services to improve the quality of life for everyone in their communities regardless of ability to pay. For primary health care in Cumberland, call 301-722-3270; for women’s OB/GYN care, call 301-723-3940. See www.tschc.com for more information and Facebook postings.
A&P workers to meet for breakfast
A&P/Superfresh retirees and former employees will meet for breakfast Aug. 9 at 9 a.m. at Lashbaugh’s Bar & Grill, Cresaptown.
For additional information, call Shirley Powell at 301-729-6175 or Shirley Geary at 301-724-4371.
Church to offer shredding event
Park Place United Methodist Church, 80 National Highway, will hold a paper shredding event Aug. 11 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the church parking lot.
Participants are asked to bring two cans of food for each box or bag of paper to be shredded to be donated to the LaVale Food Pantry.
Bountiful Blessings pickup set Thursday
St. Paul’s Lutheran Church will be open for Bountiful Blessings on Aug. 11 from 4 to 5 p.m. Participants are asked not to arrive earlier than 3:30 p.m. and park and wait for a volunteer to give directions.
Bags will be prepackaged with core items only. New recipients are asked to bring a photo ID for registration.
