Luke to hold public meeting Sept. 22
The Luke mayor and commissioners will meet Sept. 22 at 9 a.m. in the auditorium of the Luke City Building.
Anyone who wishes to speak must sign up. A five-minute speaking limit has been set. The meeting will be recorded.
Quilters to meet at LaVale church
The Creative Needles Quilters will meet Sept. 22 at 7 p.m. at the LaVale United Methodist Church fellowship hall, 565 National Highway.
Member Cheryl Sessler will demonstrate a quilting sewing technique. The group is accepting new members. For more information, call Lita Havens at 240-362-7079.
Garrett Choral rehearsals begin
Rehearsals have begun for Garrett Choral Society’s Christmas concert to be held Dec. 18.
Practice will be held on Sundays from 2 to 4 p.m. at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, Second Street, Oakland. All singers are welcome to join. For further information, email garrettchoralsociety@gmail.com or visit Facebook.
