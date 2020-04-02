Meals no longer taken to homes
Garrett County Public Schools will continue meal delivery to the 16 sites throughout the county. However, the home delivery option has been discontinued in response to the governor’s mandate that all nonessential personnel stay home.
Women for Christ cancels event
The Women for Christ will not hold the previously scheduled April 18 luncheon due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Beall class planning for reunion
The Beall High School class of 1961 reunion committee is seeking the home address, email address and phone number of classmates in preparation for the 2021 reunion. Contact Gene at 301-879-9736 or erobert261@aol.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.