Witmer Sisters to share gospel

Melvin United Methodist Church, at Marion and Reynolds streets, will host the Witmer Sisters, a Christian trio to share gospel in song, Jan. 2. at 11 a.m.

Fort Hill classmates to meet for lunch

The Fort Hill High School class of 1956 will meet for lunch Jan. 5 at 11:30 a.m. at Oscar’s Restaurant.

No trash collection on New Year’s Day

Trash and recycling collection will not take place on New Year’s Day. Collection will resume on the next regularly scheduled day,

