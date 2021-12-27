Witmer Sisters to share gospel
Melvin United Methodist Church, at Marion and Reynolds streets, will host the Witmer Sisters, a Christian trio to share gospel in song, Jan. 2. at 11 a.m.
Fort Hill classmates to meet for lunch
The Fort Hill High School class of 1956 will meet for lunch Jan. 5 at 11:30 a.m. at Oscar’s Restaurant.
No trash collection on New Year’s Day
Trash and recycling collection will not take place on New Year’s Day. Collection will resume on the next regularly scheduled day,
