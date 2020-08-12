Christ Lutheran offers free meals
Christ Lutheran Church, 1222 Vocke Road, LaVale will sponsor a free community drive-thru take-out meal Aug. 15 from 4 to 5 p.m. Meals are held on the third Saturday of each month.
Fort Hill classmates cancel lunch date
The Fort Hill High School class of 1956 luncheon scheduled for Sept. 19 has been canceled.
Garrett GOP women to meet Aug. 19
The Garrett County Republican Women’s Club will meet Aug. 19 at 5:30 p.m. at the Accident Town Park West on Wood Street. Pizza and drinks will be provided. Members will discuss membership recruitment, club bylaws and campaigning activities.
Sadie Liller, the alcohol and drug prevention coordinator at the Garrett County Health Department, will talk about concerns with drugs in the community, treatment options, the availability of Narcan, proper drug disposal and the anti-stigma campaign.
For more information or to confirm attendance, contact the club on its Facebook page or call 301-501-0444.
Barton Legion to hold meeting
The Barton American Legion will hold a meeting Aug. 19 at 8 p.m. to discuss the upcoming department convention, district caucus, installation of new officers and fundraising activities that stay within COVID-19 restrictions.
The cash bash has been postponed until restrictions are more lenient or lifted. The event date will be held as a fundraiser for a needy family.
No international dinner at Solid Rock
Solid Rock Independent Baptist Church has canceled the international dinner scheduled Aug. 15.
Whiskey Rebellion Fest canceled
Allegany Museum has canceled the George Washington Whiskey Rebellion Fest scheduled in September.
The coronavirus pandemic and the current upswing make hosting the event and complying with the necessary safeguards too difficult to manage.
The next Whiskey Rebellion Fest is scheduled for June 11, 2021. Tickets for this year’s event can be refunded or saved for next year.
The museum plans to reopen Sept. 1 with appropriate health safeguards in place.
