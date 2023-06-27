Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IS IN EFFECT FOR THURSDAY JUNE 29 2023... The Maryland Department of the Environment has issued a Code RED Air Quality Alert Thursday for Western Maryland. A Code Red Air Quality Alert means that air pollution concentrations within the region are unhealthy for the general population. The effects of air pollution can be minimized by avoiding strenuous activity or exercise outdoors. For more information on ground-level ozone and fine particles visit the web site www.mde.maryland.gov/programs/air/AirQualityMonitoring/Pages/index.as px. WVZ048-055-0501>506-300400-Eastern Grant-Western Grant-Hampshire- Hardy-Eastern Mineral-Western Mineral-Eastern Pendleton-Western Pendleton- ...AIR QUALITY ALERT IS IN EFFECT FOR THURSDAY JUNE 29 2023... The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection has issued a statewide air quality advisory for fine particulate matter until midnight EDT tonight. A Code Red Air Quality Alert means that air pollution concentrations within the region are unhealthy for the general population. The effects of air pollution can be minimized by avoiding strenuous activity or exercise outdoors. For more information about air quality in your area, visit https:/www.airnow.gov/. Please make sure you are viewing the interactive map for your area using the "contours" setting for Ozone and Particulate Matter (PM).