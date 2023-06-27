Oudoor Club Auxiliary to meet

The Cumberland Outdoor Club Auxiliary will meet July 10 at 7 p.m. at the club.

Birthdays for April, May and June will be honored. A white elephant sale will be held and refreshments will be served.

State consumer rep to visit Keyser

A representative from the West Virginia Attorney General’s Office will meet with residents to discuss consumer-related issues July 10 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Mineral County Commission Meeting Room in Keyser.

For more information, call 304-741-5834.

