Oudoor Club Auxiliary to meet
The Cumberland Outdoor Club Auxiliary will meet July 10 at 7 p.m. at the club.
Birthdays for April, May and June will be honored. A white elephant sale will be held and refreshments will be served.
State consumer rep to visit Keyser
A representative from the West Virginia Attorney General’s Office will meet with residents to discuss consumer-related issues July 10 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Mineral County Commission Meeting Room in Keyser.
For more information, call 304-741-5834.
