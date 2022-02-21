Diverse topics for Parkinson’s patients
The Parkinson’s Support Group has scheduled speakers for the next three months with meetings held at 4 p.m. at Grace Memorial Community Church, 1005 Bishop Walsh Road.
On March 11, Christina Collins-Smith, a yoga instructor and health coach from UPMC Western Maryland, will conduct chair yoga exercises with group participation.
Dr. Ann Marie Murray, associate professor, Department of Neurology, West Virginia University, will share resources that are available at WVU and information about deep brain stimulation on April 1.
On May 6, Michael Wesner, Amneal Pharmaceuticals, will speak about the medication Rytary.
Bedford Road auxiliary meets
The Bedford Road Volunteer Fire Company Auxiliary has formed a committee for revision of the bylaws with members Jean Shumaker as chair, Maria Smith, Paula Hedrick, Debbie Barth and Janet Chisholm.
Cindy Gillum told members that helps is needed in the kitchen on bingo nights. An Easter Bunny breakfast will be April 9 from 9 to 11 a.m. The first chicken barbecue for the season will be May 27 at 11 a.m. The next meeting will be March 14 at 6 p.m. at the Community Building.
Courts to resume full operation
Court of Appeals of Maryland Chief Judge Joseph M. Getty announced that all courts in Maryland will be fully operational with the resumption of jury trials in criminal and civil cases in circuit courts statewide as of March 7.
The wearing of masks will be voluntary and other health measures are no longer required; however, the administrative judges of the circuit court and the district court together in each county are to determine whether local conditions require any health measures to be taken.
Potomac Highlands Beekeepers to meet
The Potomac Highlands Beekeepers Association will meet March 10 at 7 p.m. at the Bank of Romney Community Center.
For more information, visit http://potomachighlandsbeekeepers.weebly.com or log on to https://www.facebook.com/groups/potomachighlandsbeekeepers.
