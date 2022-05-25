Pool to open for weekend
The Dans Mountain Pool, Lonaconing, will open May 28 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Children 5 and under, Golden Age Pass holders and Maryland Park Service Passport holders are admitted free.
Evening parties are available by reservation. The pool will be closed May 31-June 3 and June 6-7 due to the lifeguards’ school schedules.
Hours are subject to change based on staffing, weather and other factors, so call ahead at 301-895-5453.
Board of Elections to meet Wednesday
The Allegany County Board of Elections will meet June 1 at 9 a.m. in Room 230 of the County Office Complex, 701 Kelly Road.
Public participation must be preapproved by the president by calling 301-777-5931.
