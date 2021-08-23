Rutherford to visit ACM
Lt. Gov. Boyd K. Rutherford will help Allegany College of Maryland celebrate official openings of the newly constructed Western Region Correctional Training Center and the newly renovated Technology Building on Aug. 26 at 4:30 p.m.
The construction of the Western Region Correctional Training Center and the five-year renovation of the college’s 46-year old Technology Building represent a $16 million public-private investment in capital projects at ACM. Tours of the buildings will be available. Attendees should social distance and wear a face mask. For more information, contact Sandi Foreman at 301-784-5200 orsforeman@allegany.edu.
