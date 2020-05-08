Student feeding site closed
Garrett County Public Schools is closing the feeding site at the Oakland Town Parking Lot. Families should go to the Dennett Road Educational Complex site.
Meals will be available from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The change will begin May 11.
Video explains voting by mail
The Maryland State Board of Elections has released a video outlining how to vote by mail in Maryland’s June 2 primary election at https://elections.maryland.gov/elections/2020/index.html.
The video includes instructions for completing a ballot; how to properly return a completed ballot, including additional documentation some voters may need to include; and how to check that your ballot has been received.
Every eligible voter will be mailed a ballot and no postage is required to return a ballot.
To check voter registration status, visit https://voterservices.elections.maryland.gov/VoterSearch or call 800-222-8683.
Candidate forum can be viewed
The Allegany County Chamber of Commerce held a forum for candidates for a seat on the Allegany County Board of Education in the June 2 primary election.
The forum was recorded via Zoom Conference and is available for viewing on the chamber’s website and social media platforms.
Wi-Fi hotspot at Garrett College
Garrett County Public Schools has partnered with Garrett College to create a Wi-Fi hotspot on the GC campus, located in McHenry.
As with all GCPS schools, the Wi-Fi hotspot is “GCPSOpenWIFI” and can be accessed from Lot B in front of building 600 at the Garrett College campus. No password is needed, and WiFi will be available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.