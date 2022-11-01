Watercolor society to meet Nov. 7
The Western Maryland Watercolor Society will meet Nov. 7 at 4 p.m. in the Community Room of the LaVale Library on National Highway.
For information on joining the group, contact Lita Havens, 240-362-7079.
Luke to observe Veterans Day
The town of Luke office and shop will be closed Nov. 11 in observance of Veterans Day.
Garbage will be collected Nov. 10.
Church to hold Christmas bazaar
Park Place United Methodist Church, 80 National Highway, LaVale, will hold a Christmas bazaar and bake sale Nov. 18-19 from 9 a.m. to noon.
Proceeds will benefit charity.
Families offered home supplies
St. Paul Lutheran Church, Washington and Smallwood streets, will hold Bountiful Blessings on Nov. 10 from 4 to 6 p.m.
The program assists families with cleaning supplies, paper goods and personal hygiene items not covered by other agencies. Participants should bring a photo ID.
State consumer rep will meet residents
A representative from the West Virginia Attorney General’s Office will meet with residents to discuss consumer-related issues Nov. 29 from 11 a.m. to noon at the Mineral County Commission Meeting Room in Keyser.
For more information, contact Pam Krushansky at 304-741-5834.
Bazaar features hardtack candy
The New Covenant United Methodist Women will offer homemade hardtack candy for their third Christmas bazaar to be held Nov. 11-12 at the church, 1707 Frederick St.
Proceeds will be used for the ministry of the church. For more information, contact Jan Leith at 301-268-0662 or the church office at 301-724-1150.
MS group changes meeting date
The Multiple Sclerosis Empowerment Group will meet Nov. 15 at 6:30 p.m. at South Cumberland Library.
