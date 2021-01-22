Core items offered by Bountiful Blessings in drive-thru only event
St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Smallwood Street, will open for Bountiful Blessings on Jan. 28 from 4 to 6 p.m., drive-thru only.
Bags will be prepackaged with core items only.
WELCA group to hold regular meeting at St. Luke’s Lutheran
The regular meeting of WELCA at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church, Frederick Street, will be held Feb. 4 at 11 a.m. in the church parlor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.