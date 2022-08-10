Crime Watch group to meet Tuesday

The Bel Air Crime Watch will meet Aug. 16 at 7 p.m. at the Bel Air Pavilion.

Maryland State Police Detective Sgt. Michael Sigmund will be the speaker. For more information, call Tom Hutter at 240-727-5816.

Hardy County bridge to be closed

The Marshall Ford Bridge on Ford Hill Road in Rio, W.Va., will be closed from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Aug. 15 to allow for superstructure replacement over the North River. Questions can be directed to the West Virginia Division of Highways at 681-320-2016.

Soil district cancels picnic

The Allegany Soil Conservation District’s annual cooperators picnic scheduled for Aug. 25 has been canceled due to the COVID-19 levels recently reported for Allegany County.

Refunds are being sent. Call 240-609-3493 with any questions.

