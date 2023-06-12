Gospel group to sing in churches
The Padgetts of Columbus, Ohio, will perform Southern gospel music June 18 during the 9:30 a.m. service at Barton United Methodist Church.
The group will perform at the 11 a.m. service at Westernport United Methodist Church.
Native American activities at park
Rocky Gap State Park will sponsor an event that highlights the culture of the American Indian on June 17 at 7 p.m. in the group camping area.
Roy Brown will conduct a youth-oriented program at the Eastern Woodland wigwam with demonstrations of Indian crafts, hands-on activities and Native American storytelling.
LaVale residents invited to give input
The LaVale Civic Improvement Association and the Braddock Run Watershed Association will meet June 26 at 6:30 p.m. in Room B of the LaVale Library.
Members will review completed and ongoing projects, including the urban tree project. All residents of LaVale are members of the LCIA and are invited to share comments and ideas for projects or speakers.
For more information, call 301-697-1141.
