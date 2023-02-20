Auxiliary gives Hooley aid
The Bedford Road Volunteer Fire Company Auxiliary will help sponsor Cody Bohn in the Hooley Plunge for Special Olympics.
The group will hold a soup sale March 12. The Allegany-Garrett County meeting will be March 19 at Bowling Green Fire Hall. The Maryland spring conference will be April 22 in Jarrettsville.
Plans were made for a cookie sale April 1 and the first chicken barbecue May 12. The next meeting will be March 13 at 6 p.m. in the Community Building.
Church considers disaffiliation
Prosperity United Methodist Church will hold a church conference session March 3 at 7 p.m. in the fellowship hall.
District Superintendent the Rev. John Wunderlich called the session to deal with disaffiliation from the United Methodist church and a vote will be taken pertaining to the future of Prosperity United Methodist’s affiliation with the UMC. Only current members who are present will be eligible to vote.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.