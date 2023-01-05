Bountiful Blessings set Jan. 12
St. Paul Lutheran Church, Washington and Smallwood streets, will hold Bountiful Blessings Jan. 12 from 4 to 6 p.m.
The program assists families with cleaning supplies, paper goods and personal hygiene items not covered by other agencies. Participants should bring a photo ID.
Republican Women’s Club to meet
The Garrett County Republican Women’s Club will meet Jan. 18 at Pine Lodge Steak House, McHenry. Members will gather for social time at 4:30 p.m. followed by dinner at 5:30 p.m.
The 6 p.m. meeting will begin with installation of officers by Maryland Federation of Republican Women President Sharon Carrick.
The business meeting will include planning events and programs for the year, as well as information on the annual Ruth Hinebaugh Umbel Scholarships and fund-raising.
Any person who supports the programs and platforms of the Republican Party is invited. To reserve a seat or for more information, contact the club on its Facebook page or call 301-501-0444.
Group to meet Feb. 2
The Allegany Center of Lifelong Learning will meet Feb. 2 at 10 a.m. at Allegany College of Maryland, Continuing Education, Room 8.
The group will discuss “The Bone Cave.” For more information, call 301-784-5069.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.