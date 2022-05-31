Parkinson’s group to meet
The Parkinson’s Support Group will meet June 3 at 4 p.m. at Grace Memorial Community Church, 1005 Bishop Walsh Road.
Pam Jan of the UPMC Wellness Group will present an overview of the program “Building Better Caregivers.” She will have information about UPMC’s seven-week course for caregivers.
CHCO will recite rosary
The Cumberland Historic Cemetery Organization will pray the rosary for the deceased June 4 at noon at the Shrine of the Pieta in SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Fayette Street.
Help with veteran claims
A Disabled American Veteran service officer will be at the Allegany College of Maryland Humanities Building, Room H-4, June 9 from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. to provide information and prepare claims for service members, veterans, their spouses and dependents to obtain Veterans Affairs benefits.
Appointments are preferred.
Contact DAV Service Officer Ernie Unger at 301-842-2562, 301-331-0091 or michelobqt@yahoo.com.
Auxiliary to hold election
Farrady Unit 24 American Legion Auxiliary, Frostburg, will meet June 13 at 6 p.m. for election of officers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.