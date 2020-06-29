Legion members to meet
The Barton American Legion will meet July 1 at the Post home. The executive meeting begins at 7 p.m. followed by the regular meeting at 8 p.m.
The discussion will focus on rescheduling the deferred cash bash and other issues.
COVID-19 precautions will be in place.
Family reunion canceled
The John Henry/Harriet Michaels Symons family reunion scheduled for Aug. 8 at the Barton Meadow Pavilion has been canceled.
Midland to hold election
The town of Midland will hold an election Aug. 11 from 1 to 7 p.m. at Town Hall. The office of mayor and four council seats will be open.
Candidates must register with Town Clerk Ted Baker by July 15 during voter registration or by requesting a filing form at 301-268-7716. Absentee ballots are available by calling the same number.
Voter registration will take place July 6 and 13 from 6 to 8 p.m.
A mask must be worn by anyone entering Town Hall.
Singers cancel annual concert
The September Singers annual concert scheduled for Aug. 30 at the ACM Theatre has been canceled.
