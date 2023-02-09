PPG retirees to meet for breakfast
The PPG production and maintenance retirees will meet for breakfast Feb. 20 at 9 a.m. at Hobo’s Restaurant. Questions, call Harvey at 301-777-0339.
Mechanic Street work to continue
Columbia Gas of Maryland will be involved in construction on Mechanic Street between Market and Frederick streets from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day through March 3.
The roadway will be reduced to a 9-foot-wide driving lane with no on-street parking during those hours. Pedestrian paths and access to businesses and cross streets will be maintained.
Any questions, contact the Cumberland Engineering Department, 301-759-6600.
