Women for Christ to hold luncheon
Women for Christ will hold a luncheon May 11 at 11:45 a.m. at the Cumberland Country Club.
Guest speaker Cindy Thomas will present “You Are Stronger Than You Think.”
Robin Ringer LaPointe will share her musical talent.
Reservations may be made by calling Cheryl at 301-777-1268 or Pat at 301-707-2526.
Production tells of King Arthur
Tickets are on sale for “The Legend of King Arthur,” which opens May 20 at 7 p.m. and runs Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through May 29 with Sunday matinees at 3 p.m. at Off Pitt Street Theater.
The family-friendly production begins with young Arthur’s childhood, featuring OPS Kids, and ends with his life as king, featuring OPS Guild actors. Reservations can be made at www.OffPittStreet.com or by calling/texting 814-310-1987. The theater is located at 110 W.t Pitt St., Suite 2.
MVA returns to driving test format
As of June 6, the Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration will end temporary modifications to its driving test that were put in place at the height of the pandemic. The road test portion of noncommercial driver’s skills tests will resume with a driver’s licensing agent inside the vehicle.
In response to COVID-19, the tests were conducted on a closed course with the licensing agent providing instruction outside the vehicle.
Face coverings are strongly recommended for individuals who have not been vaccinated. If customers are not feeling well, they are encouraged to reschedule their appointment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.