Garrett no longer accepting plastic
Plastic recycling will be suspended in Garrett County due to the COVID-19 crisis. Limited resources have forced the contracted recycling company to no longer accept the plastic.
The county expects to offer plastic recycling once the recycler resumes normal operations. For more information, contact the Solid Waste & Recycling Office at 301-387-0322 or dwbaker@garrettcounty.org.
CENA cancels meetings
The Cumberland Eastside Neighborhood Association has canceled its April meeting and will refrain from meeting until the COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.
