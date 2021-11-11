Piedmont lists agenda items

The Piedmont mayor and council will meet Nov. 17 at 6 p.m. at the American Legion.

Agenda items include a waterline update, the emergency response system, part-time police help, city cameras, enforcing curfew, tree lighting and parade on Dec. 2 and draw downs.

Annual Harvest Skate set

The annual Harvest Skate to benefit Toys for Happiness will be held Nov. 24 from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Star-Lite Skating Rink in LaVale.

Door prizes include a grand prize donated by Pepsi. Baked goods will be available to purchase.

VVA group to celebrate

Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 172 will hold a Christmas party Dec. 11 at 5 p.m. at the Outdoor Club with dinner and entertainment by the Chinese Bandits.

For more information, call 301-777-7001.

