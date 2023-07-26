Piedmont to hold meeting
The Piedmont mayor and council will meet Aug. 2 at 6 p.m. at the American Legion.
Agenda items include funding assistance for the lead service line project, use of the park and pavilion, wooden bridge repair and absestos abatement.
Public comments are limited to five minutes per person.
Speaker to discuss battles
The Civil War Round Table of Allegany County will meet Aug. 3 at 7 p.m. at the LaVale United Methodist Church, 565 National Highway.
Aaron Siever of the Shenandoah Battlefield Foundation will give a presentation on the Cross Keys and Port Republic 1862 battles.
Members will finalize plans for the Romney Peach Festival.
Bazaar to benefit residents
Frostburg Heights Apartments will hold its annual bazaar on Aug. 12 from 8 a.m. to noon.
Christmas decorations and white elephant items will be for sale to raise funds for the Resident Council.
Iser family to hold reunion
The William and Julia Iser family reunion will be held Aug. 5 at noon at the Fountain Ruritan Club.
A covered dish lunch and meeting will be held.
